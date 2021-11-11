Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,480 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 891,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

VSH stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.