Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $37,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

