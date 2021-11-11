Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,342,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after buying an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

FAF opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

