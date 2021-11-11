Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at $12,453,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,409,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,948,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,825,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.