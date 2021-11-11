JOE Price Reaches $2.46 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $285.15 million and $11.71 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00003790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.95 or 0.07239707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,761.37 or 0.99905975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020188 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 116,068,163 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

