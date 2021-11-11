JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $41,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48.

