JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELLRY remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.