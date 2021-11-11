JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTTAY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,395. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

