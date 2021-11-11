JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. ITV has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.