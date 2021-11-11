Kalata (KALA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $362,276.00

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $362,276.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.80 or 0.07312818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,967.86 or 1.00003778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.