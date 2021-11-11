Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

