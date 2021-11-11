Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Cap of $401.74 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $401.74 million and $33.96 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00225572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00091371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,658,379 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

