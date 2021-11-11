Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,952. The stock has a market cap of $746.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Kelly Services worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

