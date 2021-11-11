Kemacoin (KEMA) One Day Volume Tops $22.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $15,802.89 and $22.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00078292 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001032 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

