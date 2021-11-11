KeyFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $149,324.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $149,324.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

