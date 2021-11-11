Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Cap of $848,337.74

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 192.5% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $848,337.74 and approximately $652,637.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.80 or 0.07312818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,967.86 or 1.00003778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.