Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KNTE traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

