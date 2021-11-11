KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNOP stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.27. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

