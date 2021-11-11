Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Korn Ferry worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,135,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,734,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

