Kuende Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Kuende has a market cap of $580,168.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00225312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

