Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.43

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 87,087 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

