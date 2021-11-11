Lamden Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

