Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 18,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,911. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $247.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

