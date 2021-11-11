LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 9933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.37.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

