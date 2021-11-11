Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the period.

LVHD stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

