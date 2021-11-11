Leoni’s (LNNNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNNY remained flat at $$3.62 during trading on Thursday. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

