LGCY Network Market Capitalization Tops $160.54 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $160.54 million and approximately $445,121.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00226118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00091768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

