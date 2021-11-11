LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.91.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $147.95 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.54.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

