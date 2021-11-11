LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Cap of $181,027.23

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $181,027.23 and $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005224 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009227 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

