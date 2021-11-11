Lightning Price Tops $0.74 (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Lightning has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a total market cap of $47.54 million and approximately $374,932.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

