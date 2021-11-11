Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Linamar stock traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$75.70. 31,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,656. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$55.18 and a 12-month high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Linamar will post 7.1999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total value of C$152,114.13.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

