Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0635

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $254.17 million and approximately $86.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00092073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.