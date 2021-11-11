Liquidia Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LQDA opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

