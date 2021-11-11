Litecoin Cash Trading Up 3.1% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $2,207.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,891.80 or 0.99842421 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,321,731 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

