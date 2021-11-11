Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $310.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £186 million and a PE ratio of 5.02.

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

