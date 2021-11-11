Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Littelfuse worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 84,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 23.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,676 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $325.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.