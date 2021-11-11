LMP Automotive (LMPX) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ: LMPX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LMP Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

LMP Automotive has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMP Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.1% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LMP Automotive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A LMP Automotive Competitors 235 1180 1438 50 2.45

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 16.06%. Given LMP Automotive’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LMP Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -4.82% 55.61% 11.15% LMP Automotive Competitors 3.40% 33.51% 5.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million -$4.82 million -8.33 LMP Automotive Competitors $6.23 billion $178.15 million 72.06

LMP Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive. LMP Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LMP Automotive rivals beat LMP Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

