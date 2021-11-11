LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $3,158.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.36 or 0.00429974 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001193 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.44 or 0.01014524 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002887 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

