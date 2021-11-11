Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $335.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

