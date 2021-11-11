Loser Coin One Day Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00074212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00074700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00097358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.30 or 0.07243840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,042.97 or 1.00176636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

