Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,314. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

