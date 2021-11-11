LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,869 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $44,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

LYB stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.