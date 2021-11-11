Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

