Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,729 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $429,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $657,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.