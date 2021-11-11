Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Shares Down 4.5%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) shares fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 61,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 378,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.