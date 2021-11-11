Mango Markets Reaches One Day Volume of $2.93 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $381.46 million and $2.93 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00096462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.18 or 0.07251017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,658.39 or 0.99855336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.