MAPS Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 4% against the dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $46.21 million and approximately $302,751.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005432 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,471,324 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

