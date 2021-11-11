Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 8.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was up 8.6% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $92.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as high as $70.41 and last traded at $70.40. Approximately 50,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,206,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -187.55 and a beta of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

