Mariner LLC Acquires 36,263 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $67,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,145 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 85,520 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $250.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.72. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

