Mariner LLC Acquires 7,741 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $59,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

